COVID-19: Complaints Filed Against Chinese President Xi Jinping
Around 40 people from Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh have lodged complaints against Chinese President Xi Jinping, blaming him for the coronavirus pandemic. Lakhimpur has reported one COVID-19 positive patient, who is undergoing treatment, while two cases have been reported from neighbouring Pilibhit.
The novel coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, but now most of the cases are from across the globe. In India, nearly 40 people have succumbed to the disease with more than 1,600 reported cases from across the country.
A senior police official confirmed that they did receive several complaints but said they would like to seek legal opinion before proceeding any further in the matter.
Several migrants from Nepal have also filed complaints against the Chinese president regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
