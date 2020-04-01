COVID-19: Complaints Filed Against Chinese President Xi Jinping
Several people from UP have filed complaints against Chinese president Xi Jinping for allowing the deadly coronavirus to spread.

Around 40 people from Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh have lodged complaints against Chinese President Xi Jinping, blaming him for the coronavirus pandemic. Lakhimpur has reported one COVID-19 positive patient, who is undergoing treatment, while two cases have been reported from neighbouring Pilibhit.

The list of complainants include lawyers and social activists, who believe that the Chinese leader should be pulled up for allowing the deadly virus to spread. Close to nine lakh have been infected worldwide with over 40,000 deaths.

The novel coronavirus outbreak started in Wuhan, China, but now most of the cases are from across the globe. In India, nearly 40 people have succumbed to the disease with more than 1,600 reported cases from across the country.

A senior police official confirmed that they did receive several complaints but said they would like to seek legal opinion before proceeding any further in the matter.

“The issue has international ramifications and we cannot move ahead on the basis of such complaints,” the police official said.

Several migrants from Nepal have also filed complaints against the Chinese president regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

