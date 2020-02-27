Rs 10 L Compensation to Kin of Those Killed in Violence: Delhi CM
As the number of deaths in Delhi violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rose to 34 on Thursday, 27 February, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed in the unrest, according to ANI.
“Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to those seriously injured,” Kejriwal said, adding that the government will bear the expenses of treatment of those injured in the violence.
The Delhi government will also set up special camps for people to get duplicates of documents burnt during arson, Kejriwal added.
Kejriwal Calls For Stringent Punishment Against Those Found Guilty
Kejriwal also said that any person found guilty should be given stringent punishment, ANI reported.
“If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security,” Kejriwal said, referring to AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is in the eye of a storm around the death of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official.
Sharma’s father Ravinder, also an IB employee, has alleged that Hussain’s supporters killed his son. However, the councillor has denied any involvement, claiming that his house was broken-into and he was rescued by the police.
He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty.
"It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)