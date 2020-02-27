Rs 10 L Compensation to Kin of Those Killed in Violence: Delhi CM

Kejriwal also said that any person found guilty should be given stringent punishment, ANI reported.

“If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security,” Kejriwal said, referring to AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is in the eye of a storm around the death of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official.

Sharma’s father Ravinder, also an IB employee, has alleged that Hussain’s supporters killed his son. However, the councillor has denied any involvement, claiming that his house was broken-into and he was rescued by the police.

He called for an impartial probe into the incident and said action should be taken against the guilty.

"It is wrong to target me. I and my family have nothing to do with it," Hussain said.