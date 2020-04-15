Recharge Budget Set to Rs 249 ? Compare Benefits of the Best Plans
Thinking of picking up a new mobile number or wondering if your current plan is really giving you the best bet for the buck? Most telecom service giants – like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone – offer prepaid plans for almost the same amount. The most popular plan which all three operators provide sells for Rs 249.
Here are all the benefits that Vodafone, Airtel and Jio have to offer:
Vodafone
Initially offering only 1.5 GB data per day, Vodafone has stepped up it Rs 249 prepaid plan thanks to a new scheme, and is now offering 3 GB data per day for the same price. The plan also comes along with unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and a free subscription to Vodafone Pay and Zee5.
With a validity of 28 days, Vodafone’s Rs 249 provides the highest data benefit in the market. For people who are sticking to a monthly budget and do costume a lot of data, this plan is your best bet.
Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio is currently offering 2 GB data per day for only Rs 249. The plan also comes with unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1,000 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calls and like Vodafone, 100 SMSes per day. The pack has a validity of 28 days.
Before Vodafone’s double data scheme was announced, Jio led the mobile data plan marathon.
Airtel
Airtel currently offers only 1.5 GB data per day for the same price as its competitors discussed above but the plan also provides unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes per day.
With a validity of 28 days, the plan is suited for people who do not consume a lot of mobile data on the go but still require the essentials benefits of calling and messenger services.
However, if you are willing to spend just Rs 20 more, Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid plan offers a life insurance cover plus existing benefits of the Rs 249 plan. The life insurance cover, provided by HDFC Life insurance, is worth Rs 4 lakh.
