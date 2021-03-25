‘Come, I Miss You’: Story Behind Viral Video of Shopian Encounter

“Aaghaji, neabar near. Be chusai Afaan raje (Come out, father. I am Prince Afaan),” the voice booms out of a hand-held public address system, as security forces and relatives prod the five-year-old boy to go on.

“Wala nearu wyen neaber (Come out now),” the boy says, reluctantly. “Wala yim no karnai kiheen (Come, they won’t harm you).”

The scene unfolded in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, on the intervening night of 21 and 22 March, when security forces besieged a cluster of houses in Batpora Manihal village where a group of militants were hiding.

The action was captured on camera, purportedly by security forces, and the video was circulated widely on social media in Kashmir.