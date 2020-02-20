19 Dead After Collision Between Bus and Truck in TN’s Tirupur
At least 19 people have died after a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus and a truck near Avinashi town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district, ANI reported on Thursday, 20 February.
According to the deputy tehsildar of Avinashi, the deceased include 14 men and five women. The bus was on its way from Karnataka’s Bengaluru to Kerala’s Ernakulam. The bodies have been taken to the Tirupur government hospital.
Most of the casualties are said to be natives of Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam. The bus had 48 seats, all of which were booked.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
