Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR, Flight Operations Affected

The Haryana government on Sunday, decided to close schools for two days and reduced visibility due to dense fog affected the movement of flights and trains at several places, PTI reported.

As minimum temperatures have been hovering close to the freezing point at some places, the state government has decided to close schools on 30 and 31 December, an official statement said.

While 13 trains were delayed for up to six hours due to fog, the operations were normal at Delhi airport and there were no diversion or cancellations on Sunday, according to PTI.

The frigid temperatures, high humidity and low wind speed allowed accumulation of pollutants leading further deterioration in the national capital's air quality on Sunday. The overall air quality index stood at 437 at 4 pm.