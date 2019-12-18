Cold Wave: All Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad Shut For Two Days
All schools in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts will remain closed on Thursday, 19 December and Friday 20 December, due to cold weather conditions, officials said.
Separate orders to this effect were issued by the administrations of the two adjoining districts on Wednesday evening.
Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said, "Classes from nursery to 12th will remain closed due to cold wave conditions."
According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over West UP in the morning hours of Thursday.
