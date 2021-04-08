CoBRA Jawan Abducted by Maoists in Bijapur Attack Let Go: Sources

Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, allegedly abducted by Naxals during the attack in Bijapur on 3 April, has been released, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources told The Quint on Thursday, 8 April.

CRPF sources said that the jawan had been released by Maoists because of Central Government's pressure. Manhas was taken to the CRPF camp in Bijapur after his release.

“Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government,” Manhas’ wife Meenu said, speaking to ANI. She added that she had received an official communication of his safe return and that he was in good health.

Manhas is a CoBRA battalion jawan, who is a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.