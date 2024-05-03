Coal Miner's Day 2024 in India: Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

Coal Miner's Day is observed in India every year on 4 May to recognise and appreciate the efforts of coal miners. It is one of the most significant occupations in India, as they provide a livelihood for millions of people. Coal Miner's Day offers an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues faced by coal miners, including those related to health and safety.

As the coal industry faces a decline, automation and robotics are being adopted to help efficiency and productivity increase. However, these technologies can also pose a range of safety and health risks for coal miners. The existing regulations do not adequately address these risks, and more needs to be done to protect coal miners from automation and robotics. This includes implementing effective oversight of the use of these technologies and ensuring that adequate medical support and rehabilitation services are available to those affected.