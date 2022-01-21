Govt Server Breach: COVID-19 Data, Phone Numbers of Thousands of Indians Leaked

A government server was subject to a data breach, with names, phone numbers, addresses, and COVID-19 results of thousands of people being leaked online and put on sale on the Raid Forums website.

As per a report by PTI, a cyber criminal on the website claims to have access to personal data belonging to 20,000 people.

Cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia on Wednesday, 19 January, took to Twitter to say that personally identifiable information (PII) has been made public through a content delivery network (CDN) and Google has indexed lakhs of these public and private documents possessed by the government.