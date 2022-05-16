Delhi Sees CNG Price Rise for 12th Time Since 7 March, Rate Hiked by Rs 2

The rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) was hiked by Rs 2 in Delhi on Sunday, 15 May, taking the fuel gas' cost to 73.61 per kg in the national capital.

This is the 12th hike in the CNG prices since 7 March.

It was earlier sold at 71.61 per kg, as per the official website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the retail firm involved in the supply of CNG and piped cooking gas in Delhi and neighboring areas, reported news agency PTI.