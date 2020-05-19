Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Monday, 18 May, that the government would not be relaxing lockdown restrictions in the state owing to the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases. CM Uddhav, however, added that economic activity will gradually be opened up in the green and orange zones of the state.Maharashtra has recorded over 35,000 coronavirus cases so far, the highest in the country. There have been at least 1,249 deaths in the state due to the pandemic.At Least 16 Migrants Killed in Accidents in UP, Maharashtra, BiharWhen asked for a timeline for the end of the lockdown, CM Uddhav reportedly said that there is no answer to that question. "We will only give relaxations when the number of coronavirus cases starts coming down. Anyone would be concerned by the number of cases in Maharashtra. They will ask what we are doing to stop it. Hence, it is difficult to lift curbs in orange zones presently," reported India Today, quoting the chief minister.Thackeray also appealed to migrant labourers not to walk back home, adding that the state is making provisions to send them back safely though buses and trains that have been started.Urging locals to take over the work that migrants have left behind, NDTV quoted the Maharashtra CM saying:“I appeal to Maharashtra’s brothers and sisters, if you are in green zone, please come out. There is lack of manpower in industries. I appeal once again. In Modi ji’s language, let’s become atmanirbhar.”Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, 8 Others Take Oath as MLCs Mumbai, being in the Red Zone with over 21,300 COVID-19 cases, will continue to adhere to the lockdown norms with no relaxations. On 18 May, the Mumbai police also took to Twitter to clarify the same.“Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented in Mumbai under Lockdown 4.0. Being in the Red Zone, strict action will be taken on vehicles and people travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency.”Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Quiz Jailed Activist’s Family About His Whereabouts We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.