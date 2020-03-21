COVID-19: ‘Only You Can Save Yourself’ Says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that till now, there are 26 confirmed cases in Delhi and one death. Four of the cases are through local transmission, while the other 22 are due to infection by foreign carriers.

He said that it is necessary to take all precautions, as once the virus spreads, it becomes very difficult to control. Giving the example of foreign nations like Italy and China that have seen mass outbreaks of coronavirus, he said that all measures need to be taken to ensure the situation is brought under control.