COVID-19: ‘Only You Can Save Yourself’ Says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press briefing on Saturday, 21 March, where he gave updates on the status of coronavirus cases and measures in Delhi, and also detailed some new rules and advisories that have been put into place.
Kejriwal explained that the state government has been working with the Central government in order to facilitate and implement the measures.
Delhi: 26 Cases, 1 Death
Kejriwal said that till now, there are 26 confirmed cases in Delhi and one death. Four of the cases are through local transmission, while the other 22 are due to infection by foreign carriers.
He said that it is necessary to take all precautions, as once the virus spreads, it becomes very difficult to control. Giving the example of foreign nations like Italy and China that have seen mass outbreaks of coronavirus, he said that all measures need to be taken to ensure the situation is brought under control.
He detailed the importance of personal responsibility, washing hands, avoiding physical contact and staying indoors. He later also appealed to senior citizens to avoid going outdoors, even for morning walks, and to stay inside as much as possible.
New Rules, Measures in Delhi
Kejriwal said that the previous advisory of not having gatherings of more than 20 people is being amended, and the threshold is being reduced to five people. A 1 metre distance is to be maintained between people, even in queues.
Kejriwal explained that some bus routes would be kept operational in case of emergencies.
Meanwhile, people coming from abroad who did not like the quarantine facility conditions, were allowed to stay in certain hotels prepared for this purpose, provided that they paid their own bills. To facilitate this, GST would be exempted on these bills.
Financial Relief to Poor, Pensions Doubled
Kejriwal presented a detailed plan to ensure that poor people and daily-wage earners would not have a shortfall of resources, explaining that ration would be increased by 50 percent, and the April ration would be made available from 20 March itself.
The pensions given to 2.5 lakh widows, 5 lakh senior citizens and 1 lakh differently abled people are also being doubled by the state government, Kejriwal said, explaining that this would help tide them over in this tough time. Homeless shelters would also provide free lunch and dinner to whoever required, he said.
The Delhi CM ended by saying that the government felt that conditions are not extreme enough to merit a lockdown, and such a policy call would only be taken after due consideration. He said that the coronavirus crisis is something the capital would get through together, supporting each other.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)