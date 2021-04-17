CM Kejriwal Holds Meet to Review Delhi’s COVID-19 Situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meet with top officials on Saturday, 17 April, as the national capital sees a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases amidst a ferocious second wave of the infection in the country.

The meeting will also be attended by the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the capital, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The CM's office tweeted on Saturday: