CM Bhupesh Baghel Disburses Rs 21.31 Crore for Godhan NYAY Yojana Beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday, 5 June, disbursed Rs 21.31 crore to the beneficiaries of the 'Godhan NYAY Yojana' scheme.

Out of the total amount, Rs 4.91 crore will be disbursed among cattle rearers in the lieu of purchase of cow dung between 16 to 31 May.

Moreover, Rs 8.98 crore has been paid to the Gauthan Committees, while Rs 6.29 crore has been paid to the self-help groups.