Class 10 Dropout Held Hostage, Raped for 2 Months by Online Friend

A class 10 dropout was allegedly held hostage, raped and harassed for two months by her Facebook friend in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Wednesday, 8 January.

According to the police, the accused is also a minor.

The 17-year-old girl from Kota in Rajasthan managed to call her parents somehow on Saturday last week and narrated her plight following which the Kota police rescued the girl from Guna and produced her before a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Tuesday night, they said.

The CWC has ordered the girl to be sent to a woman's shelter home, its chairperson Kaniz Fatima said.

The victim told the CWC that she had befriended Deepak Aheer a few months back on Facebook and had been interacting with him on a regular basis.

In November last year, the youth asked her to come to Guna to live with him.

After she travelled to Guna, she was initially treated well by family members of the youth but later they started harassing and torturing her.