CJI on Dais, Ujjal Dosanjh Talks of Holocaust, Detention Centres

Talking about the crimes committed by Hitler against Jews, Romas and Gypsies, he also recited German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller’s poem First they came... which talks about inaction against injustice and its consequences:

“He said first first they came for communists; and I did not speak out because I was not a communist. Then they came for the socialists; and I did not speak because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists; and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews; and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak out for me.”