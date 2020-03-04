CJI Asks for Transcript of Harsh Mander’s Speech Against SC
On Wednesday, 4 March, as the SC kept the hearing of allegations of hate speech against activist Harsh Mander to itself, the CJI also asked for transcripts of his speech where he allegedly incited people against the top court and said he has "no faith in SC".
Along with many other people, Harsh Mander had also filed petition in the SC in the case of hate speech by BJP leaders.
NDTV reported that the SC made it clear that it won't hear his petition in BJP leaders' hate speech case unless his comments against the judiciary are sorted out.
"This is what you think of this court. Before we hear you (counsel for Mander), you see the allegations and respond to them." PTI quoted the bench as saying.
"We have been told that you have made certain remarks against this court," the bench said, adding that it wanted to know all of them which have violated "the majesty of law".
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
