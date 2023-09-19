Civil Body Bans Manipuri Actress Soma Laishram For 3 Years Over Delhi Event

In a surprising move that has reverberated through Manipur's film industry, the civil body Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) has imposed a three-year ban on acclaimed Manipuri film actor Soma Laishram.
The controversy arose from Soma's participation as a show stopper in a cultural event in New Delhi, prompting allegations that she ignored appeals not to engage in such activities during Manipur's ongoing unrest.
Soma Laishram, known for her roles in over 150 Manipuri films and multiple awards, responded by explaining that there were misconceptions surrounding her involvement in the Delhi event.
Laishram Defends Her Actions
On 16 September, she took part in the concluding program of the North East Students’ Festival at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, where she passionately addressed the turmoil in Manipur and appealed for peace.
Defending her participation, Soma emphasized the importance of her role as a professional actor and social influencer in raising awareness about the crisis in Manipur.
She clarified that the event was a cultural program celebrating the heritage of Northeast India, organized by the non-profit organization My Home India, rather than a typical beauty or fashion show.
However, KKL, in a statement, accused Soma of defying their requests and disrespecting the suffering of the people in Manipur by participating in the event. They argued that her actions portrayed Manipur as a normal state when it was facing an unprecedented human crisis.
Manipuri Film Groups Express Support for Laishram
The Film Forum Manipur (FFM), the umbrella body for all film organizations in the state, expressed dissatisfaction with KKL's decision and vowed to work towards a resolution.
The FFM chairman Laimayum Surjakanta Sharma stated that they supported Soma's intentions to use the platform to raise awareness about Manipur's crisis and appealed to KKL to reconsider its decree.
Similarly, the Cine Actors’ Guild Manipur (CAGM), to which Soma belongs, called the ban unjustified and appealed for its withdrawal.
Soma Laishram has been a vocal advocate for Manipur's concerns, using her celebrity status to address the ongoing violence, support peace campaigns, and champion justice for rape victims from both communities.
Her actions have garnered attention and stirred debates within Manipur's film fraternity and civil society.
(Borun Thokchom is an Indian filmmaker and journalist based in Imphal, Manipur.)
