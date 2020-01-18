UP Begins Process of Identifying Migrants Before CAA Enforcement

There are widespread protests across the country against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the rules for operationalising the Act haven’t been framed yet. However, the Uttar Pradesh government is already collecting information about refugees and migrants.

Information about 40,000 refugees from more than 15 districts has been provided to the government, said a senior official to The Indian Express.

Authorities told the publication that once the process for citizenship begins, the district authorities would start the verification process.