Daryaganj Violence: Bhim Army Chief Moves Delhi Court, Seeks Bail

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad sought bail in a local court in Delhi on Monday, 13 January, in connection with violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Daryaganj area, claiming that police invoked "boilerplate" charges against him and arrested him "mechanically" without following the due process of law.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on Tuesday, 14 January.

Azad, currently in judicial custody, claimed he has been falsely implicated as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were not only "ill founded", also "improbable".

The bail plea, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleged that no specific incriminating role has been attributed to Azad in the FIR, whose contents were "vague" and based on "conjectures and surmises".

It said he was at all times demonstrably making efforts to maintain peace.