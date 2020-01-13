‘What’s Happening is Sad’: Microsoft CEO Nadella Weighs in on CAA
Buzzfeed news Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, on Monday, 13 January, shared on his Twitter Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s comments on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens brought in by the NDA-led government.
After Smith, as he says in his post, asked the Microsoft CEO about India's new Citizenship law, Nadella responded saying, "I think what's happening is sad. It's just bad."
Nadella was speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday morning. He is the first big name in the tech space to have spoken on the controversial law.
The Citizenship Amendment Act, which introduces a new legislation for providing citizenship to persecuted minorities for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has led to widespread protests across India, with critics claiming that the new law goes against the Indian constitution by giving citizenship on the basis of religion.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)