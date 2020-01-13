‘What’s Happening is Sad’: Microsoft CEO Nadella Weighs in on CAA

Buzzfeed news Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith, on Monday, 13 January, shared on his Twitter Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s comments on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens brought in by the NDA-led government.

After Smith, as he says in his post, asked the Microsoft CEO about India's new Citizenship law, Nadella responded saying, "I think what's happening is sad. It's just bad."