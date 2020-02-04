CAA Row: 3 Arrested for Attack on Union Min Teli’s Home in Assam
Three people have been arrested for their involvement in an attack on Union Minister Rameshwar Teli’s house on 11 December 2019, a Times of India report said on Tuesday, 4 February.
According to the report, two of the three people arrested are allegedly members of the BJP itself.
Debajit Hazarika, Viki Sonar and Arup Haha are the three people arrested in the matter. The TOI report says that Saika and Sonar are the BJP members among the three.
Teli’s house, according to news agency ANI was attacked during anti-CAA protests in Assam’s Dibrugarh, when protesters pelted stones and damaged parts of his house. While speaking to news agency ANI at the time, Teli had said that apart from the damage in his house, his uncle’s house was also set on fire.
