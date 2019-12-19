Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019: All You Need to Know

The main objection of those protesting the Act is that the law is against the Constitution, since it seeks to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. By granting citizenship to only Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jain, Parsis and Christians, the law omits Muslims and Jews — going against the clause of secularism in the Constitution.

The second main objection has to do with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). With the government announcing its plans to implement a nationwide NRC, those protesting argue that CAA could possibly exclude Indian Muslims from citizenship. For instance, if a Bangladeshi Hindu is excluded from the NRC, the CAA gives them a fresh chance to acquire citizenship. But not for a Bangaldeshi Muslim. However, the government has argued that the Citizenship Amendment Act should be seen in isolation, and not in conjunction with NRC. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that Citizenship Amendment Act is not for Indian citizens, and that there is no plan to link the CAA with NRC.