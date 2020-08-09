CISF Officer Asked If I’m Indian For Not Knowing Hindi: Kanimozhi

Critics however point out that this is not an issue with an individual officer from a central force, but the larger belief being pushed in India that Hindi is the national language, or that Hindi is more important than other Indian languages. Currently, there are 22 official languages recognised in the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution, and it includes Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Maithili, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

English and Hindi meanwhile are used as official languages for communication between the Union government and the state governments.

Several people in Kanimozhi’s replies and retweets condemned the alleged Hindi imposition by the Union government – most recently brought up in relation to the National Education Policy’s push for a three-language formula, that Tamil Nadu has always opposed on the grounds that this is a means of Hindi imposition.

Many people also recalled similar incidents they’ve faced – expressing shock that even MPs are not spared such treatment.