CISF Jawan Opens Fire in Kolkata Museum; 1 Cop Dead, Several Injured
The CISF jawan used his service weapon, an AK-47, to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan opened fire at the Indian Museum at Kolkata's Park Street on Saturday, 6 August, killing one person and injuring several others. The accused jawan has now been captured by the Kolkata Police.
The jawan had used his service weapon, an AK-47, to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable of the CISF. The assistant SI died after being shot.
“One ASI has been killed and one assistant commandant rank officer has been injured. The accused is a head constable. Approximately 15 rounds of firing took place. But it is too early to say why the assailant had opened fire. We will question him for more details," the Kolkata police commissioner said.
“We were informed around 6:30 pm that firing was going on inside Indian Museum. We immediately sent teams of DC central, Combat team, QRT reached the premises. We tried to take control of the situation," he added.
The museum had been blocked, and combat forces, along with CISF personnel, had entered the museum to bring the jawan under control.
The incident had taken place in the barracks at the museum, which is India's "oldest and largest" such facility. The museum, located in the heart of the city, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
