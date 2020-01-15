‘Love Jihad a Reality, Women Lured Into IS Trap’: Kerala Church

The PFI, often accused of playing key roles in alleged 'Love Jihad' cases in Kerala, claimed that the state police, after conducting a thorough probe, had earlier submitted a report in the Kerala High Court, stating that there was no cases of 'Love Jihad' in the state.

"The Church is raising such a baseless allegation at a time when the minorities, including Muslims and Christians and the people of Hindu community, are in a joint fight against the Fascist government at the Centre. Their untimely statement would only help divert the people's attention from the key issues that society is facing at present", PFI State President Naziruddin Elamaram told PTI.

Urging the Bishops to immediately withdraw the statement, he said, "I don't know what is their interest in making such a statement at this juncture."

Not a single Muslim community is holding 'Love Jihad' to increase the number of Muslims here, Elamaram claimed. He, however, said there were instances of inter-religious marriages in Kerala, in which Muslim girls marry Hindus and Christian boys and Hindu and Christian girls select partners from the religions of their choice. Such marriages cannot be termed as 'Love Jihad', he said.