Christian Pastor Claims Attack by Delhi Mob, Says Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

A Christian pastor was allegedly tied up and beaten by a mob in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri over suspicions of conducting forced religious conversions.

The 35-year-old man has alleged that he was harassed and assaulted by a group of men for nearly two hours on 25 February, after he was ambushed on his way to work.

He said that the mob had tied him to a road divider and had forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the crowded area, The Indian Express reported.