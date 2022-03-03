Christian Pastor Claims Attack by Delhi Mob, Says Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
The pastor was allegedly tied up and beaten in Fatehpur Beri over suspicions of conducting forced conversions.
A Christian pastor was allegedly tied up and beaten by a mob in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri over suspicions of conducting forced religious conversions.
The 35-year-old man has alleged that he was harassed and assaulted by a group of men for nearly two hours on 25 February, after he was ambushed on his way to work.
He said that the mob had tied him to a road divider and had forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the crowded area, The Indian Express reported.
Pastor Kelom Tet, had filed a police complaint at the Maidan Garhi police station on 27 February, and said that the accused had kicked him, spit on him, and had attempted to snatch his Bible.
No FIR has been filed in the case as of yet. The police has said that the matter is being probed. As per Times of India, the police has said that it is in the process of collecting and analysing CCTV footage of the area from where the incident has been reported.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and Times of India)
