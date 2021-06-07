Choksi Reveals Names of ‘Abductors’ to Antigua Police, Probe On

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Sunday, 6 June, disclosed the names of his alleged abductors to the Antigua Police, who are looking into his alleged abduction from Antigua to Dominica on 23 May.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Choksi's lawyers gave the names to the police commissioner in a complaint, the Antigua News Room reported.

Adding more details of his ‘abduction,’ Choksi’s complaint to the Antiguan Police stated that, “Over the past year, I have been on friendly terms with Barbara Jabarica. On 23 May, she asked me to pick her up at her house. When I went there, 8-10 men appeared from all the entrances and beat me mercilessly (sic),” news agency ANI quoted.