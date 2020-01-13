Chinook, Apache to Take Part in Republic Day Flypast for 1st Time
Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on 26 January, officials said on Monday, 13 January.
The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.
The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.
Both the helicopters are manufactured by US giant Boeing. According to The Tribune, India has inducted US-made choppers for the first time in more than 60 years.
The IAF will operate 22 Apaches in 2020.
(With inputs from PTI and The Tribune.)
