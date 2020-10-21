PLA Soldier Held in Ladakh by Indian Army Handed Back to China

The Chinese soldier who had been apprehended by the Indian Army in Ladakh on Monday, after he had "strayed across the LAC (Line of Actual Control),” was handed back to the Chinese border patrol on the morning of Wednesday, 21 October, the news website of the People’s Liberation Army said.

The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, had been held by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh.