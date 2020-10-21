PLA Soldier Held in Ladakh by Indian Army Handed Back to China
The Chinese soldier been apprehended by the Indian Army in Ladakh on Monday, after he had “strayed across the LAC.”
The Chinese soldier who had been apprehended by the Indian Army in Ladakh on Monday, after he had "strayed across the LAC (Line of Actual Control),” was handed back to the Chinese border patrol on the morning of Wednesday, 21 October, the news website of the People’s Liberation Army said.
The soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, had been held by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh.
He was “provided medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climactic conditions,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
According to India Today, after the soldier was held, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian had said, "The Indian side promised support and promised to return the soldier in time after medical checks. We hope the Indian side will stick to their commitment and return the soldier at an early date."
(With inputs from India Today.)
