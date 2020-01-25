Kolkata Rings In Chinese New Year With Lights, Dragons & Fireworks
The city of Kolkata has a small but illustrious Chinese population. There are two main Chinese settlements in the city – Tangra and Tiretti Bazaar. Every year both these places celebrate the Chinese New Year with a lot of fervour.
This year was no different. The Quint went to Tangra in Kolkata to be a part of the mid-night celebrations. We saw a lot of fireworks, streets lit up with lights and some wonderful dragon dance. Watch our live coverage from the event to get a sense of what goes down in Kolkata every year on Chinese New Year.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )