Chinese Map Inscribed Near Disputed Finger 4, 5 of Pangong Tso
A Mandarin symbol and a map of China have been inscribed between finger 4 & 5 near Pangong Tso, say reports.
Chinese forces have inscribed a huge Mandarin symbol and a map of China between finger four and finger five, which fall on the disputed banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, reports NDTV.
The inscriptions measuring around 81 metres in length and 25 metres in breadth are large enough and have been captured in the latest satellite imagery from the region.
In a recent picture, the overall commander of Chinese forces in Tibet Wang Hajiang, was seen repainting the character of 'China' in a frontier position along the India-China boundary.
Fingers refer to mountain ridges near the Pangong Tso. While India claims that it has patrolling rights from finger 1 to finger 8, China claims that it has the right to patrol the region between finger 8 and finger 4. According to the report, the present boundary lies at finger 4 and Indian troops are not allowed by Chinese forces beyond that point.
The report also adds that there has been a massive build-up of Chinese forces near the region beyond which Indian troops are not being allowed to patrol.
At least 186 pre-fabricated huts and tents can be seen in the region as well as along the ridge, leading upto the Chinese territory, the report says.
It also adds that while there is significant construction activity near finger 4, there’s no clear indication of the movement of Chinese troops in the region between finger 3 to finger 1.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.