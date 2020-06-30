Chinese Map Inscribed Near Disputed Finger 4, 5 of Pangong Tso

In a recent picture, the overall commander of Chinese forces in Tibet Wang Hajiang, was seen repainting the character of 'China' in a frontier position along the India-China boundary.

Fingers refer to mountain ridges near the Pangong Tso. While India claims that it has patrolling rights from finger 1 to finger 8, China claims that it has the right to patrol the region between finger 8 and finger 4. According to the report, the present boundary lies at finger 4 and Indian troops are not allowed by Chinese forces beyond that point.