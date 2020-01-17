China’s Xi Jets to Myanmar in Billion-Dollar Charm Offensive

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Myanmar's capital on Friday, 17 January, in a show of support for the embattled government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as Beijing hopes to smooth the way for multi-billion-dollar infrastructure deals.

The wide highways and manicured lawns of Naypyidaw, purpose-built by generals under Myanmar's junta, were dotted with red banners bearing Xi's face and greetings in Burmese and Mandarin ahead of the visit.