While the nation is talking about the development in parts of eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley on 15 June, far away in the eastern frontier of Arunachal Pradesh, a similar incident took place, albeit non-violent.Last week, a face-off between Chinese and Indian troops at Andrella Valley in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh fell short of a violent stand-off.According to sources in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the troops were on routine patrol when suddenly, Chinese Army personnel came face to face with their Indian counterparts. Gradually, their conversation transformed into a heated argument. Later, troops from both the countries showed their flags and moved back towards their own land.Locals from the area also confirmed the incident and said that these occurrences are very common in the areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state.This is the same valley where last year reports of Chinese troops entering 12 km inside Indian territory was reported by EastMojo.This startling revelation was made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Tapir Gao. According to Gao, soldiers from the neighbouring country walked at least 12 km on the Indian side in Anrella Valley. Gao also said that the Indian Army had to dismantle their summer camp which was built during a routine patrol and had to return to their base camp.Pictures and videos from the area had also emerged which pointed towards the alleged transgression. The incident is believed to have happened sometime during the months of July-August.Andrella Valley falls on the northeastern side of Mipi, which is the last administrative circle of the district.The sources also revealed: "Few evidences that include food items, wrappers, etc, were seen at the border which clearly gives enough proof that the Chinese army was camping at the border recently. Smoke was also seen in between last few days."A villager from Anjaw district near the India-China border said that after the standoff at Ladakh, Indian Army has reached the borders in Arunachal Pradesh. Previously, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were seen predominantly but now Indian Army has taken over.Special Frontier Force (SFF) meant for covert operations near the Indo-Sino border is also active now and can be seen at the areas near the border, said the villager.(This article has been republished in an arrangement with East Mojo)