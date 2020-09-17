China Claims India Violated Border Agreements

China accused India of violating border agreements on Wednesday, 16 September, while addressing a press briefing. The allegation came just a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha that China violated the 1993 and 1996 boundary agreements by amassing troops along the LAC in 2020.

Responding to Rajnath Singh’s statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “The responsibility for the current situation does not lie with China,” reported The Hindu.