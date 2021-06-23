China Realised it Needs Better Training Post Galwan: CDS Gen Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday, 22 June, said that the Chinese defence personnel have realised the need for enhanced preparation and training following the India-China offensive in Galwan Valley along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020, news agency ANI reported.

Rawat was responding to a question regarding the new developments involving the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) along LAC when he said, "Chinese deployment on border with India has undergone a change, especially after incidents that happened in Galwan and other areas in May and June 2020. Thereafter, they realised that they need to be better trained and better prepared."

CDS Rawat added that the Chinese army isn't trained to fight in mountainous terrain of the Himalayas and are mainly enlisted for a brief duration.