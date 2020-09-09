China Starts Fresh Build Up North of Pangong Lake

As India dominates south of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh, China has started fresh build up at Finger area north of the Lake, sources said on Wednesday, 9 September. It started soon after the skirmish on the southern bank took place on 7 September where warning shots were fired by both sides.

The deployment of People's Liberation Army troops have increased since Tuesday evening. They are also bringing in more materials and logistics items.

The troops from both sides are at a short range from each other. “They are within clear visible range and Indian troops are keeping a close watch on the activities,” said a government source.