China Restricts Entry of Foreign Students Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Chinese universities will maintain close contact with the students and immediately notify the relevant information.
The Chinese Education Ministry on Monday, 7 September, in its press release, addressed the concerns of Indian students studying in China, regarding their return to their colleges and universities.
The education ministry stated that due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese government had restricted the entry of foreigners in the country, and are permitting people only in specific circumstances.
“While some exceptions have been made with regard to some categories of foreigners who can enter China with a fresh visa, foreign students have not been included in any of these categories,” stated the press release
The press release further mentioned that the Indian Embassy has taken the matter to the concerned authorities and has requested them to plan the return of Indian students studying in China.
“At present, foreign students in China cannot enter the country for a time being, but the Chinese government attaches great importance to the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of foreign students in China,” the statement read.
The press release stated that the Chinese universities will maintain close contact with the students and immediately notify them of the relevant information.
The authorities have requested the universities to protect the students’ academic records through online courses and respond to reasonable demands made by the students.
More than 23,000 Indian students are studying in different courses in Chinese universities and colleges as per the last year's data, reported Mint.
Many students left China for their homeland during the Chinese New Year holidays earlier this year, around the time when the coronavirus pandemic started.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.