China Objects to Amit Shah’s Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of south Tibet, has objected to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to attend the statehood day on Thursday, 20 February, saying it is "firmly opposed" to his trip as it violated Beijing's "territorial sovereignty and sabotaged political mutual trust".

Shah is in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the 34th Statehood Day function and launch a number of projects related to industry and roads.

China routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh to highlight its claims over it.

"China's position on the eastern sector of the China-India boundary, or the southern part of China's Tibet region, is consistent and clear," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a media briefing on Thursday, while responding to a question.