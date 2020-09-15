Is Chinese Scraping Of Indians’ Public Info a Major Security Risk?

Zhenhua Data Information, a Shenzen-based technology company that has links with the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party, is monitoring more than 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations, among them top politicians, an investigation byThe Indian Express has revealed.

Amid concerns of surveillance and the involvement of a Chinese company that has got alarm bells ringing, several key questions have arisen.

Primary among those questions is, does this pose an actual security concern? To understand this, we need to ask a few questions.