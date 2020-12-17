Centre to Name ‘Trusted’ Telecom Vendors, May Impact Chinese Cos
The method to designate trusted products will be devised by the National Cyber Security Coordinator.
The Centre’s decision to come out with a list of ‘trusted’ vendors and sources of telecom devices in view of national security is likely to impact Chinese vendors. The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday, 16 December approved the National Security Directive on telecom sector.
As the deadlock over border tensions between India and China along LAC in Ladakh shows no sign of abating, India has already banned over 200 Chinese mobile apps in 2020 citing security concerns.
With regards to telecom sources, India will reportedly have a list of ‘trusted’ sources and another of ‘not trusted’ sources. Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad reportedly stated, “There may even be a second list of designated sources from whom no procurement can be done.”
The methodology to designate trusted products will be devised by the designated authority, the National Cyber Security Coordinator, he said. The existing telecom equipment with the services providers will not be impacted by the move, Prasad added.
Further, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday also approved the next spectrum auction of a total of 2251.25 MHz.
The Communications minister also said that the auction will be held for spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands, for validity period of 20 years. A total of 2251.25 MHz will be offered with total valuation of over Rs 3.92 lakh crore
