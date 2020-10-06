‘China Knew Modi Won’t Reclaim Land to Safeguard His Image’: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 6 October, said that China was able to take away land from India since they knew PM Modi would not care to reclaim it to safeguard his own image.

Gandhi was addressing a press conference in the backdrop of the anti-farm laws agitation in Punjab’s Patiala.

“PM Modi told the Opposition that nobody has claimed any part of India’s land. They (China) have claimed 1,200 sq km land of ours. How? Because they knew that the person at the top cares only about his image. They knew that in order to safeguard his image, he will give away 1,200 sq km land. The whole country knows. Ask any Army officer and he will tell you the same,” he said.