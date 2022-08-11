China Blocks Bid by India & US To List JeM Chief's Brother as Global Terrorist

At a United Nations (UN) meeting on Wednesday, 10 August, China blocked a proposal by the United States and India to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammed's Abdul Rauf Azhar, an action which, if passed, would subject him to asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes.

He is the brother of Masood Azhar, the founder and leader of the Pakistan-based terror group.

Abdul Rauf Azhar was a senior leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammed for several years; he was the acting leader in 2007 and one of JeM's most senior Indian commanders.

In 2008, the US stated that Azhar was "assigned to organise suicide attacks in India. He was also involved with JeM's political wing and has served as a JeM official involved with training camps."