China 'Biggest Security Threat' for India: Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat

China has become India’s biggest security security threat, said Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat on Thursday, 11 November.

India has positioned a large number of military personnel along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese territories, which will remain there for a long time, the General Rawat told Bloomberg. A trust deficit and mounting suspicion have become obstacles in the resolution process between the countries, he added.

Alluding to the recent report by US's Pentagon about a Chinese village being built in Arunchal Pradesh, Rawat was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: