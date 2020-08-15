Chilling Video Shows Andhra Man Hammering 40-Year-old Son to Death

In a shocking incident, a man brutally hammered his 40-year-old son to death over a property dispute in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The macabre act just outside their house at Pendurthi was caught on a CCTV footage, police said.

Accused Veer Raju is seen picking up a hammer, moving closer to his son sitting on a stool, from behind and then hitting him on his head.

The father showed no mercy even after his son collapsed in a pool of blood and continued to hammer him on his head. The accused is also seen walking up to the gate and then turning back to hammer the victim again.