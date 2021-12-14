Children's Home in Vadodara Booked for Attempt To 'Force Religious Conversion'

The complaint has been filed by District Social Defence Officer Mayank Trivedi, as per news agency PTI. Trivedi, along with the chairperson of the child welfare committee of the district, had visited shelter in Makarpura area on 9 December.

Trivedi, in his complaint, stated that the girls were being forced to read Christian texts and participate in the religion's prayers.

The management of the institute, that is run by the Mother Teresa-founded Missionaries of Charity, has denied the conversion charges.

A probe has been launched into the matter by the police.