Children Harassed, Forced to Eat Beef in Madhya Pradesh Ashram, Alleges Father

“Maarte the wo log. Brother maarte the. Kahte the ki ye khao nahi to ham gardan masak denge (They used to beat us. The Brother used to beat me. They threatened to break our necks if we didn't eat it)," said 10-year-old Nammu* (name changed).

Nammu and his sister Neeta* (name changed) were handed over to their father after living at the St Francis Sevadham Ashram in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, for nearly 15 months. The two children had shocking stories to tell.

They alleged that they were not only physically abused, but were also forced to eat beef at the ashram.