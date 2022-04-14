ADVERTISEMENT

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Air Conditioner Blast at Restaurant in Delhi's Okhla

The injured have been shifted to Holy Family Hospital.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
1 Dead, 5 Injured in Air Conditioner Blast at Restaurant in Delhi's Okhla
i

One person died and at least five people were left injured after an air conditioner compressor exploded at a restaurant in Delhi's Okhla, near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, 14 April.

The five injured have been shifted to the national capital's Holy Family Hospital.
Also Read

Andhra: 6 Killed, 13 Injured in Chemical Factory Fire; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Andhra: 6 Killed, 13 Injured in Chemical Factory Fire; PM Modi Expresses Grief
ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in a restaurant called Waffle Mania.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received at 3:50 pm on Thursday.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×