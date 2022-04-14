ADVERTISEMENT
1 Dead, 5 Injured in Air Conditioner Blast at Restaurant in Delhi's Okhla
The injured have been shifted to Holy Family Hospital.
One person died and at least five people were left injured after an air conditioner compressor exploded at a restaurant in Delhi's Okhla, near Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, 14 April.
The five injured have been shifted to the national capital's Holy Family Hospital.
The incident took place in a restaurant called Waffle Mania.
Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received at 3:50 pm on Thursday.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
