Child Allegedly Thrashed by Principal in UP's Shamli, Sustains Leg Fractures

A family in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that the principal of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child who was studying in class eight, said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on 8 September.

According to medical reports, the child has sustained fractures.

Further, Shamli DM Kaur added that she will constitute a team of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Circle Officer (CO), and the Decision Review System (DRS) to probe the incident within two days.

"Strict action will be taken if the principal is found guilty. The family also said that 2-3 such incidents have happened before. The probe committee will look into this as well," Kaur told ANI.