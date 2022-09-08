Child Allegedly Thrashed by Principal in UP's Shamli, Sustains Leg Fractures
Shamli DM says that a team of the SDM, CO, and DRS will be constituted to probe the incident within two days.
A family in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that the principal of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Inter College thrashed their child who was studying in class eight, said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on 8 September.
According to medical reports, the child has sustained fractures.
Further, Shamli DM Kaur added that she will constitute a team of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Circle Officer (CO), and the Decision Review System (DRS) to probe the incident within two days.
"Strict action will be taken if the principal is found guilty. The family also said that 2-3 such incidents have happened before. The probe committee will look into this as well," Kaur told ANI.
In a similar incident just five days ago, a Dalit student was allegedly locked up in a classroom and beaten with a metal rod and broom by his teacher in UP's Ballia for touching the teacher's motorcycle on Saturday, 3 September. The child alleged that the teacher also choked his neck, according to police. The teacher has been suspended.
